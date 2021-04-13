Tuesday's COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 1,364 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 936,425. There were a total of 10,902 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 8.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 44,520 cases (829 cases per 10,000 residents) and 632 deaths. That's an increase of 118 cases since Monday's report and two new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,575 active cases of COVID-19 and 43,119 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 584 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 60 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,265 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 40,959 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 17,246 total cases (1,017 cases per 10,000 residents) and 254 deaths; Davidson County with 15,692 cases (936 cases per 10,000 residents) and 182 deaths; Forsyth County with 34,125 total cases (893 cases per 10,000 residents) and 367 deaths; Randolph County with 14,577 total cases (1,015 cases per 10,000 residents) and 221 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,216 total cases (793 cases per 10,000 residents) and 90 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 66 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, six fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 71% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,305 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 15 from Monday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,032 people were hospitalized Monday, according to state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 50 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, the most recent data available, 162,220 first doses and 121,026 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, about 5.96 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 31 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 49,409 from the day before. The CDC also reported 328 new deaths nationally Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 559,172. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.