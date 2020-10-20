Tuesday's COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths documented in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,578 new cases as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The cumulative total is 248,750. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 21,691 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 7.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 57 new cases reported Tuesday and two new deaths. That brings the case total to 10,571 (197 cases per 10,000 residents), with 195 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, there have been 10,394 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 189 verified deaths. That's an increase of 90 cases and two new deaths since Monday. Since early March, the health department said, 740 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 5,974 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County had 4,828 cases (285 cases per 10,000 residents) and 72 deaths; Davidson County had 3,484 cases (208 cases per 10,000 residents) and 42 deaths; Forsyth County had 8,201 (215 cases per 10,000 residents) and 114 deaths; Randolph County had 3,511 cases (244 cases per 10,000 residents) and 60 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,762 cases (194 cases per 10,000 residents) and 17 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,992 state residents have died. That's 53 more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 1,203 people were hospitalized Monday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 59 more than Sunday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 8.18 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. That's 60,061 more cases than Monday's total. There have been 401,139 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 219,499 as of Tuesday's, a one-day increase of 513 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
