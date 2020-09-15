Tuesday's COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths reported in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,106 new cases as of 10:55 a.m. Tuesday, for a cumulative total of 186,887. There were 9,563 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 82 additional cases reported Tuesday and two new deaths. That brings the case total to 7,782 (146 cases per 10,000 residents), with 176 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Monday, there have been 7,741 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 166 verified deaths. That's an increase of 218 cases and no new deaths since Friday. Since early March, the health department said, 633 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 4,481 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County had 3,584 cases (215 cases per 10,000 residents) and 48 deaths; Davidson County had 2,477 cases (149 cases per 10,000 residents) and 33 deaths; Forsyth County had 6,668 cases (176 cases per 10,000 residents) and 91 deaths; Randolph County had 2,611 cases (182 cases per 10,000 residents) and 49 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,087 cases (120 cases per 10,000 residents) and 13 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,111 state residents have died. That's 51 more than Monday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 94% of hospitals reporting, 916 people were hospitalized Monday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 21 more than Sunday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded about 6.5 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. There have been 241,814 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 193,705 as of Monday, a one-day increase of 510 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
