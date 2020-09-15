Tuesday's COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths reported in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.

Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,106 new cases as of 10:55 a.m. Tuesday, for a cumulative total of 186,887. There were 9,563 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 5% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to state health officials, there were 82 additional cases reported Tuesday and two new deaths. That brings the case total to 7,782 (146 cases per 10,000 residents), with 176 deaths.