Tuesday's COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 1,755 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 15,988 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 9.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 70,574 cases (13,138 cases per 100,000 residents) and 923 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,042 active cases of COVID-19 and 69,642 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 923 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 43 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 67,676 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 27,430 total cases (16,182 cases per 100,000 residents) and 349 deaths; Davidson County with 26,873 cases (16,033 cases per 100,000 residents) and 316 deaths; Forsyth County with 54,096 total cases (14,150 cases per 100,000 residents) and 582 deaths; Randolph County with 22,656 total cases (15,770 cases per 100,000 residents) and 329 deaths; and Rockingham County had 13,042 total cases (14,330 cases per 100,000 residents) and 217 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 51 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 84% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 18,740 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,131 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That's 54 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, 327,585 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 304,721 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 57% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 48.16 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 31,077 from the day before. The CDC also reported 104 new deaths nationally on Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 776,703.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.