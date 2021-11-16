Tuesday's COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 1,339 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 14,465 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 7.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 69,475 cases (12,933 cases per 100,000 residents) and 904 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,293 active cases of COVID-19 and 68,593 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 879 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 48 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 66,420 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 26,945 total cases (15,896 cases per 100,000 residents) and 348 deaths; Davidson County with 26,308 cases (15,696 cases per 100,000 residents) and 311 deaths; Forsyth County with 52,861 total cases (13,827 cases per 100,000 residents) and 574 deaths; Randolph County with 22,306 total cases (15,526 cases per 100,000 residents) and 321 deaths; and Rockingham County had 12,590 total cases (13,824 cases per 100,000 residents) and 207 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 55 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 85% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 18,462 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,037 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That's two fewer than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, 323,016 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 302,483 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.77 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 46.99 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 25,919 from the day before. The CDC also reported 133 new deaths nationally on Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 760,266.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.