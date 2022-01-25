Tuesday's COVID-19 update: 308 hospitalized with coronavirus in Guilford County

Cone Health: There were 294 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Tuesday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital was at 90% of its adult intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 20,335 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Tuesday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 5,055 patients hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 150 more than on Sunday.

Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, 339,974 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 319,001 people have been fully vaccinated with at least two doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In Guilford County, about 59% of the total population is fully vaccinated.