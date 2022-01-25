 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's COVID-19 update: 308 hospitalized with coronavirus in Guilford County
Even though COVID-19 is not expected to go away, it’s much more likely to become endemic here in the United States and abroad. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

The latest COVID-19 case numbers in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC:

Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 13,017 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 24,982 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 36.4% were positive. 

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 103,880 cases (19,338 cases per 100,000 residents) and 986 deaths.

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 15,843 active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 655 additional cases reported since Monday. The county health department has verified 967 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 308 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The county has had 101,821 cumulative cases and 85,010 county residents have recovered from the illness. 

In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 41,688 total cases (24,593 cases per 100,000 residents) and 377 deaths; Davidson County with 38,610 cases (23,036 cases per 100,000 residents) and 359 deaths; Forsyth County with 82,308 total cases (21,530 cases per 100,000 residents) and 670 deaths; Randolph County with 31,600 total cases (21,995 cases per 100,000 residents) and 358 deaths; and Rockingham County had 19,267 total cases (21,170 cases per 100,000 residents) and 236 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 294 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Tuesday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital was at 90% of its adult intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 20,335 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Tuesday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 5,055 patients hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 150 more than on Sunday.

Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, 339,974 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 319,001 people have been fully vaccinated with at least two doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In Guilford County, about 59% of the total population is fully vaccinated. 

Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 70.64 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday. There were 222,235 new cases reported Monday. The CDC also reported 545 new deaths nationally on Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 864,203.

For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.

Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.

 

