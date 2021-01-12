Tuesday's COVID-19 update: 350 new cases and 2 new deaths documented in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 6,851 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 635,975. There were a total of 27,233 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 14.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 29,125 cases (542 cases per 10,000 residents) and 344 deaths. That's an increase of 350 cases since Monday's report and two new deaths.