Tuesday's COVID-19 update: 350 new cases and 2 new deaths documented in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 6,851 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 635,975. There were a total of 27,233 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 14.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 29,125 cases (542 cases per 10,000 residents) and 344 deaths. That's an increase of 350 cases since Monday's report and two new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 4,036 active cases of COVID-19 and 25,212 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 329 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 275 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,168 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 20,847 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 12,020 total cases (709 cases per 10,000 residents) and 164 deaths; Davidson County with 10,590 total cases (632 cases per 10,000 residents) and 98 deaths; Forsyth County with 23,660 total cases (619 cases per 10,000 residents) and 235 deaths; Randolph County with 9,418 total cases (656 cases per 10,000 residents) and 147 deaths; and Rockingham County had 5,296 total cases (582 cases per 10,000 residents) and 31 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 7,638 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 60 from Monday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 3,940 people were hospitalized Monday, according to state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That represents an increase of 97 from Sunday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 22.32 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 220,887 since Sunday. The CDC also reported 2,083 new deaths nationally Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 373,167. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
