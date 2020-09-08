The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 716 new cases as of noon Tuesday, for a cumulative total of 178,635. There were 7,201 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 6.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 45 additional cases reported Tuesday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 7,367 (138 cases per 10,000 residents), with 171 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Friday, there have been 7,112 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 164 verified deaths. That's an increase of 70 cases and no new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 610 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 4,123 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County had 3,428 cases (206 cases per 10,000 residents) and 47 deaths; Davidson County had 2,327 cases (140 cases per 10,000 residents) and 32 deaths; Forsyth County had 6,457 cases (170 cases per 10,000 residents) and 82 deaths; Randolph County had 2,510 cases (175 cases per 10,000 residents) and 45 deaths; and Rockingham County had 996 cases (110 cases per 10,000 residents) and eight deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 2,909 state residents have died. That's 12 more than Monday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 90% of hospitals reporting, 827 people were hospitalized Monday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 62 more than Sunday. However, a NCDHHS statement said that it "has experienced continued technical and submissions issues with hospital systems data, which have been exacerbated by the holiday weekend, resulting in incomplete hospitalization data. NCDHHS is working with all parties to resolve these issues." Because of this, officials said hospital numbers are likely higher than what is currently being reported.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 6.26 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. There have been 288,860 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 188,513 as of Monday, a one-day increase of 462 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
