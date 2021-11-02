Tuesday's COVID-19 update: 5 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 1,214 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 15,420 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 6.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 68,236 cases (12,703 cases per 100,000 residents) and 885 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,332 active cases of COVID-19 and 67,300 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 869 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 41 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 65,098 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 26,490 total cases (15,627 cases per 100,000 residents) and 342 deaths; Davidson County with 25,890 cases (15,447 cases per 100,000 residents) and 310 deaths; Forsyth County with 52,008 total cases (13,604 cases per 100,000 residents) and 566 deaths; Randolph County with 21,959 total cases (15,285 cases per 100,000 residents) and 316 deaths; and Rockingham County had 12,257 total cases (13,468 cases per 100,000 residents) and 195 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 57 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 77% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 18,130 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,150 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 92% of the state's hospitals. That's 61 fewer than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, 317,602 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 300,0776 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.59 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 45.88 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 17,132 from the day before. The CDC also reported 159 new deaths nationally on Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 743,926.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.