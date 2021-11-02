Tuesday's COVID-19 update: 5 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 1,214 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 15,420 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 6.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 68,236 cases (12,703 cases per 100,000 residents) and 885 deaths.

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,332 active cases of COVID-19 and 67,300 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 869 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 41 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 65,098 county residents have recovered from the illness.