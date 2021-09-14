Tuesday's COVID-19 update: 5 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 4,760 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 31,850 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 13% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 59,393 cases and 789 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,328 active cases of COVID-19 and 58,362 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 742 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 164 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 54,291 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 23,234 total cases and 307 deaths; Davidson County with 22,751 cases and 240 deaths; Forsyth County with 45,966 total cases and 479 deaths; Randolph County with 18,814 total cases and 270 deaths; and Rockingham County had 10,226 total cases and 192 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 156 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 95% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 15,305 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,690 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 13 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 308,888 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 287,967 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.86 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 41 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 38,908 from the day before. The CDC also reported 279 new deaths nationally on Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 658,410.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
