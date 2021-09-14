Tuesday's COVID-19 update: 5 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

Cone Health: There were 156 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 95% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 15,305 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,690 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 13 more than on Sunday.

Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 308,888 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 287,967 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.86 million doses have been administered in that same time.