Tuesday's COVID-19 update: 924 people hospitalized statewide, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 1,379 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 912,203. There were a total of 11,799 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 6.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 42,760 cases (795 cases per 10,000 residents) and 611 deaths. That's an increase of 74 cases since Monday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,463 active cases of COVID-19 and 41,536 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 570 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 45 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,257 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 39,310 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 16,803 total cases (991 cases per 10,000 residents) and 240 deaths; Davidson County with 15,306 cases (913 cases per 10,000 residents) and 178 deaths; Forsyth County with 33,319 total cases (872 cases per 10,000 residents) and 360 deaths; Randolph County with 14,178 total cases (987 cases per 10,000 residents) and 214 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,089 total cases (779 cases per 10,000 residents) and 78 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 64 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, six more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 72% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,087 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of two from Monday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 924 people were hospitalized Monday, according to state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 51 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, the most recent data available, 143,301 first doses and 75,084 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, about 4.71 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 30 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 47,464 from the day before. The CDC also reported 560 new deaths nationally Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 546,704. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
