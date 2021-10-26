Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Cases, hospitalizations continue to drop, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 1,340 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 15,800 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 67,649 cases (12,593 cases per 100,000 residents) and 869 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,669 active cases of COVID-19 and 66,734 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 862 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 63 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 64,202 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 26,275 total cases (15,501 cases per 100,000 residents) and 337 deaths; Davidson County with 25,679 cases (15,321 cases per 100,000 residents) and 306 deaths; Forsyth County with 51,574 total cases (13,491 cases per 100,000 residents) and 558 deaths; Randolph County with 21,736 total cases (15,129 cases per 100,000 residents) and 308 deaths; and Rockingham County had 12,081 total cases (13,274 cases per 100,000 residents) and 193 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 79 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 84% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 17,888 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,443 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 84 fewer than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, 316,376 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 298,346 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.52 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 45.36 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 19,200 from the day before. The CDC also reported 167 new deaths nationally on Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 734,752.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
