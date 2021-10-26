Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Cases, hospitalizations continue to drop, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 1,340 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 15,800 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 6% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 67,649 cases (12,593 cases per 100,000 residents) and 869 deaths.

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,669 active cases of COVID-19 and 66,734 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 862 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 63 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 64,202 county residents have recovered from the illness.