Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Daily case numbers continue to drop in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 870 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 923,430. There were a total of 10,410 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 43,477 cases (809 cases per 10,000 residents) and 622 deaths. That's an increase of 46 cases since Monday's report and one new death.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,718 active cases of COVID-19 and 42,196 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 570 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 57 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,257 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 39,907 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 17,046 total cases (1,006 cases per 10,000 residents) and 241 deaths; Davidson County with 15,505 cases (925 cases per 10,000 residents) and 178 deaths; Forsyth County with 33,611 total cases (879 cases per 10,000 residents) and 363 deaths; Randolph County with 14,348 total cases (999 cases per 10,000 residents) and 217 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,137 total cases (784 cases per 10,000 residents) and 84 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 62 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, five more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 71% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,189 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 16 from Monday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 982 people were hospitalized Monday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 75 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, the most recent data available, 152,061 first doses and 95,802 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, about 5.27 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 30.53 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 40,60 from the day before. The CDC also reported 383 new deaths nationally Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 554,064. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.