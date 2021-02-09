Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Deaths statewide surpass 10,000

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC:

Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 2,786 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 802,065. There were a total of 22,300 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Monday, 9.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 37,244 cases (693 cases per 10,000 residents) and 454 deaths. That's an increase of 136 cases since Monday's report and no new deaths.