Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Deaths statewide surpass 10,000

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 2,786 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 802,065. There were a total of 22,300 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Monday, 9.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 37,244 cases (693 cases per 10,000 residents) and 454 deaths. That's an increase of 136 cases since Monday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 5,205 active cases of COVID-19 and 36,226 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 435 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 137 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,217 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 30,588 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 14,661 total cases (865 cases per 10,000 residents) and 178 deaths; Davidson County with 13,758 total cases (821 cases per 10,000 residents) and 142 deaths; Forsyth County with 29,901 total cases (774 cases per 10,000 residents) and 299 deaths; Randolph County with 12,188 total cases (848 cases per 10,000 residents) and 192 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,485 total cases (713 cases per 10,000 residents) and 51 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 133 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 77% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects it likely won't exceed its adult acute care capacity in the next 120 days.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 10,046 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 55 from Monday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 2,374 people were hospitalized Monday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 35 from Sunday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 26.93 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 86,706 since Monday. The CDC also reported 1,622 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 463,659.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.