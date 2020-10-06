Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Guilford County death toll approaches 190; statewide, percent of positive tests increasing

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,504 new cases as of 12:58 p.m. Tuesday. The cumulative total is 221,258. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 17,092 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 7.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 81 additional cases reported Tuesday and one new death. That brings the case total to 9,234 (173 cases per 10,000 residents), with 188 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, there have been 9,239 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 180 verified deaths. That's an increase of 110 cases and no new deaths since Monday. Since early March, the health department said, 701 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 5,385 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County had 4,172 cases (251 cases per 10,000 residents) and 59 deaths; Davidson County had 3,015 cases (181 cases per 10,000 residents) and 38 deaths; Forsyth County had 7,382 cases (195 cases per 10,000 residents) and 104 deaths; Randolph County had 3,031 cases (211 cases per 10,000 residents) and 54 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,434 cases (158 cases per 10,000 residents) and 15 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,670 state residents have died. That's 33 more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 1,013 people were hospitalized Monday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 42 more than Sunday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 7.44 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. That's 39,548 more cases than Monday's total. There have been 306,970 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 209,560 as of Monday, a one-day increase of 361 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
