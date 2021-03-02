Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Guilford County surpasses 40,000 total cases, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 1,239 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 863,409. There were a total of 14,264 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 5.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has a total of 40,024 cases (745 cases per 10,000 residents) and 553 deaths. That's an increase of 88 cases since Monday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,350 active cases of COVID-19 and 39,076 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 518 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 73 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,245 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 37,207 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 15,767 total cases (930 cases per 10,000 residents) and 223 deaths; Davidson County with 14,647 cases (874 cases per 10,000 residents) and 159 deaths; Forsyth County with 31,913 total cases (835 cases per 10,000 residents) and 345 deaths; Randolph County with 13,262 total cases (923 cases per 10,000 residents) and 201 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,851 total cases (753 cases per 10,000 residents) and 61 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 82 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker, four fewer than Monday. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 64% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 11,288 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 34 from Sunday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,353 people were hospitalized Monday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That represents an increase of 34 from Sunday, according to the most recent data.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, the most recent data available, 68,454 first doses have been administered in Guilford County. 37,747 second doses have been administered. Statewide, just over 2.52 million doses have been administered through Monday, according to the latest data available.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 28.45 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 50,935 from Monday. The CDC also reported 1,283 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 513,122.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified
