Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Guilford reports 1 new death and over 400 new cases, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 4,058 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 684,497. There were a total of 27,806 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 11.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 31,391 cases (584 cases per 10,000 residents) and 360 deaths. That's an increase of 449 cases since Sunday's report and one new death.