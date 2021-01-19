Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Guilford reports 1 new death and over 400 new cases, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 4,058 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 684,497. There were a total of 27,806 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 11.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 31,391 cases (584 cases per 10,000 residents) and 360 deaths. That's an increase of 449 cases since Sunday's report and one new death.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 5,355 active cases of COVID-19 and 27,595 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 336 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 264 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,174 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 21,904 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 12,758 total cases (753 cases per 10,000 residents) and 169 deaths; Davidson County with 11,542 total cases (689 cases per 10,000 residents) and 107 deaths; Forsyth County with 25,217 total cases (660 cases per 10,000 residents) and 256 deaths; Randolph County with 10,140 total cases (706 cases per 10,000 residents) and 155 deaths; and Rockingham County had 5,742 total cases (631 cases per 10,000 residents) and 32 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 251 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of midnight, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 79% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects to exceed its adult acute care capacity by January 31.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 8,139 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 56 from Sunday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 3,881 people were hospitalized Monday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That represents an increase of 19 from Saturday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 23.65 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 213,145 since Saturday. The CDC also reported 3,557 new deaths nationally Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 394,495. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
