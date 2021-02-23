Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations continue to decline as positive tests hover around 6%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 1,514 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 846,284. There were a total of 19,841 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 6.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has a total of 39,157 cases (729 cases per 10,000 residents) and 539 deaths. That's an increase of 68 cases since Monday's report and two new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,395 active cases of COVID-19 and 38,344 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 506 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 83 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,234 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 35,442 county residents have recovered from the illness. This information is expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 15,459 total cases (912 cases per 10,000 residents) and 217 deaths; Davidson County with 14,463 total cases (863 cases per 10,000 residents) and 149 deaths; Forsyth County with 31,305 total cases (819 cases per 10,000 residents) and 338 deaths; Randolph County with 12,918 total cases (899 cases per 10,000 residents) and 196 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,713 total cases (738 cases per 10,000 residents) and 59 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 89 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker, one fewer than Monday. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 69% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 10,965 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 31 from Monday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,563 people were hospitalized Monday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of four from Sunday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 27.99 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 55,419 from Monday. The CDC also reported 1,578 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 498,993.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.