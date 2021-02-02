Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations continue to drop statewide

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 2,926 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 764,228. There were a total of 20,025 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 10.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 35,355 cases (658 cases per 10,000 residents) and 415 deaths. That's an increase of 149 cases since Monday's report and one new death.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 5,637 active cases of COVID-19 and 33,747 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 391 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 155 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,199 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 27,348 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 13,893 total cases (820 cases per 10,000 residents) and 172 deaths; Davidson County with 13,109 total cases (782 cases per 10,000 residents) and 127 deaths; Forsyth County with 28,001 total cases (732 cases per 10,000 residents) and 281 deaths; Randolph County with 11,584 total cases (806 cases per 10,000 residents) and 181 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,288 total cases (691 cases per 10,000 residents) and 43 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 167 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 75% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects to exceed its adult acute care capacity by March 1.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 9,409 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 67 from Monday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 2,741 people were hospitalized Monday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 40 from Sunday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 26.16 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 125,735 since Monday. The CDC also reported 1,876 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 441,831.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.