Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations drop in Guilford County and statewide

Cone Health: There were 241 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Tuesday, 15 fewer than Monday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The health system was at 83% of its staffed adult intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 20,817 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Tuesday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 4,786 patients hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That's 96 fewer than on Sunday.

Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, 342,504 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 321,159 people have been fully vaccinated with at least two doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. And, 147,733 people have had one booster/additional dose. In Guilford County, about 60% of the total population is fully vaccinated.