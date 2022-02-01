Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations drop in Guilford County and statewide

The latest COVID-19 case numbers in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States.
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 8,757 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 20,964 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 29,8% were positive.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 108,255 cases (20,153 cases per 100,000 residents) and 994 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 12,018 active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 348 additional cases reported since Monday. The county health department has verified 973 deaths related to COVID-19, the same number as reported Monday. There are currently 228 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The county has had 106,038 cumulative cases and 93,046 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 43,617 total cases (25,731 cases per 100,000 residents) and 415 deaths; Davidson County with 40,485 cases (24,154 cases per 100,000 residents) and 369 deaths; Forsyth County with 86,463 total cases (22,617 cases per 100,000 residents) and 692 deaths; Randolph County with 33,243 total cases (23,139 cases per 100,000 residents) and 369 deaths; and Rockingham County had 20,395 total cases (22,410 cases per 100,000 residents) and 246 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 241 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Tuesday, 15 fewer than Monday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The health system was at 83% of its staffed adult intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 20,817 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 4,786 patients hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That's 96 fewer than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, 342,504 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 321,159 people have been fully vaccinated with at least two doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. And, 147,733 people have had one booster/additional dose. In Guilford County, about 60% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 74.28 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday. There were 102,997 new cases reported Monday. The CDC also reported 453 new deaths nationally on Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 881,887.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.