Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations hovering around 3,300 patients statewide

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 3,987 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 727,423. There were a total of 21,846 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 13.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 33,578 cases (625 cases per 10,000 residents) and 377 deaths. That's an increase of 205 cases since Monday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 5,109 active cases of COVID-19 and 31,010 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 355 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 201 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,180 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 25,546 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 13,380 total cases (789 cases per 10,000 residents) and 171 deaths; Davidson County with 12,430 total cases (742 cases per 10,000 residents) and 115 deaths; Forsyth County with 26,819 total cases (702 cases per 10,000 residents) and 275 deaths; Randolph County with 10,865 total cases (756 cases per 10,000 residents) and 167 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,053 total cases (665 cases per 10,000 residents) and 36 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 215 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 74% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects to exceed its adult acute care capacity by Feb. 11.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 8,776 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 56 from Monday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 3,368 people were hospitalized Monday, according to state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That represents an increase of 81 from Sunday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 25.15 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 133,913 since Monday. The CDC also reported 1,891 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 419,827.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
