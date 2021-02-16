Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations remain below 2,000 in N.C.; Guilford County death toll rises by 13 to 517

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 1,988 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 826,340. There were a total of 19,860 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 7.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has a total of 38,403 cases (715 cases per 10,000 residents) and 517 deaths. That's an increase of 112 cases since Monday's report and 13 new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 4,398 active cases of COVID-19 and 37,598 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 473 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 124 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,224 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 32,726 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 15,094 total cases (890 cases per 10,000 residents) and 207 deaths; Davidson County with 14,168 total cases (845 cases per 10,000 residents) and 148 deaths; Forsyth County with 30,617 total cases (801 cases per 10,000 residents) and 322 deaths; Randolph County with 12,598 total cases (877 cases per 10,000 residents) and 194 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,607 total cases (726 cases per 10,000 residents) and 55 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 114 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, according to Cone's online tracker, 10 fewer than Sunday. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 73% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects it likely won't exceed its adult acute care capacity in the next six months.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 10,562 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 61 from Monday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,958 people were hospitalized Monday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That represents an increase of 17 from Sunday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 27.42 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 656,430 in the past seven days. The CDC also reported 3,317 new deaths nationally Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 482,536. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.