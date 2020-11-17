Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations statewide reach 1,500

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were a record 3,288 new cases as of noon Tuesday. The cumulative total is 317,495. There were a total of 25,624 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 8.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 211 new cases reported Tuesday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 14,326 (267 cases per 10,000 residents), with 218 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there have been 13,578 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 214 verified deaths as of Tuesday. That's an increase of 213 new cases since Monday and no new deaths. Since early March, the health department said, 859 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 11,724 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County had 6,197 cases (366 cases per 10,000 residents) and 96 deaths; Davidson County had 4,528 cases (270 cases per 10,000 residents) and 48 deaths; Forsyth County had 11,182 (292 cases per 10,000 residents) and 150 deaths; Randolph County had 4,699 cases (327 cases per 10,000 residents) and 74 deaths; and Rockingham County had 2,599 cases (286 cases per 10,000 residents) and 22 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 4,852 state residents have died. That's 38 more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 1,501 people were hospitalized Monday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 77 more than on Sunday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 11.13 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. That's 151,855 more cases than Monday's total. There have been 1.09 million new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 246,232 as of Tuesday, a one-day increase of 762 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
