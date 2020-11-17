Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations statewide reach 1,500

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.

Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were a record 3,288 new cases as of noon Tuesday. The cumulative total is 317,495. There were a total of 25,624 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 8.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to state health officials, there were 211 new cases reported Tuesday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 14,326 (267 cases per 10,000 residents), with 218 deaths.

