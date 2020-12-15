Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations statewide reach record 2,735

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: The state recorded 5,236 new cases on Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 446,601. There were a total of 34,360 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 10.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 20,629 cases (384 cases per 10,000 residents) and 276 deaths. That's an increase of 265 cases and no new deaths from the day before.