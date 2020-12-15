Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations statewide reach record 2,735

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: The state recorded 5,236 new cases on Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 446,601. There were a total of 34,360 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 10.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 20,629 cases (384 cases per 10,000 residents) and 276 deaths. That's an increase of 265 cases and no new deaths from the day before.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 2,303 active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday and 17,951 cumulative cases. The county health department has verified 268 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 198 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,000 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 15,378 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 8,733 total cases (515 cases per 10,000 residents) and 114 deaths; Davidson County with 6,819 total cases (407 cases per 10,000 residents) and 61 deaths; Forsyth County with 17,035 total cases (446 cases per 10,000 residents) and 189 deaths; Randolph County with 6,714 total cases (467 cases per 10,000 residents) and 104 deaths; and Rockingham County had 3,775 total cases (415 cases per 10,000 residents) and 23 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 5,881 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 26 from what was previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: Hospitalizations topped 2,000 for the 15th day in a row, with a record 2,735 people hospitalized statewide Monday for treatment of COVID-19, according to state health officials, based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. The number of hospitalizations increased by 182 from the previous day.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 16.11 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 181,032 since Sunday. The CDC also reported 1,448 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 298,266. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
