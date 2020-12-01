Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations statewide surpass 2,000

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC:
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,883 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, bringing the state's cumulative total to 367,395. There were a total of 19,565 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 10.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 16,987 cases (316 cases per 10,000 residents) and 239 deaths. That's an increase of 138 cases and no new deaths from the day before.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 1,175 active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday and 14,948 cumulative cases. The county health department has verified 228 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 163 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 925 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic begin. The health department said 13,544 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 7,249 total cases (428 cases per 10,000 residents) and 97 deaths; Davidson County with 5,426 total cases (324 cases per 10,000 residents) and 51 deaths; Forsyth County with 13,538 total cases (354 cases per 10,000 residents) and 166 deaths; Randolph County with 5,489 total cases (382 cases per 10,000 residents) and 87 deaths; and Rockingham County had 3,132 total cases (344 cases per 10,000 residents) and 22 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 5,284 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 23 from what was previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: A record 2,033 were hospitalized statewide Monday for treatment of COVID-19, according to state health officials, based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. The number of hospitalizations increased by 67 from the previous day.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 13.44 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. Tuesday. New cases increased by 152,022 since Monday. The CDC also reported 1,251 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 267,302.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
