Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations statewide surpass 2,000

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC:

Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,883 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, bringing the state's cumulative total to 367,395. There were a total of 19,565 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 10.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 16,987 cases (316 cases per 10,000 residents) and 239 deaths. That's an increase of 138 cases and no new deaths from the day before.