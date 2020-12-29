Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations statewide surpass record-high for third day in a row

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 3,564 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 524,279. There were a total of 18,846 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 13.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 23,933 cases (446 cases per 10,000 residents) and 308 deaths. That's an increase of 123 cases and no new deaths from the previous day.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 3,769 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday evening and 20,983 cumulative cases. The county health department has verified 290 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 205 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,091 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 16,922 county residents have recovered from the illness. This is the latest data available.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 10,164 total cases (600 cases per 10,000 residents) and 117 deaths; Davidson County with 8,416 total cases (502 cases per 10,000 residents) and 77 deaths; Forsyth County with 20,077 total cases (525 cases per 10,000 residents) and 221 deaths; Randolph County with 7,853 total cases (547 cases per 10,000 residents) and 119 deaths; and Rockingham County had 4,344 total cases (477 cases per 10,000 residents) and 25 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 6,574 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 13 from the previous day.
N.C. hospitalizations: Hospitalizations reached a record Monday, with 3,377 people hospitalized, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 185 more hospitalizations than reported the previous day.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded just over 19 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 145,959 since Sunday's report. The CDC also reported 1,345 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 332,246. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
