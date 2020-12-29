Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations statewide surpass record-high for third day in a row

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 3,564 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 524,279. There were a total of 18,846 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 13.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 23,933 cases (446 cases per 10,000 residents) and 308 deaths. That's an increase of 123 cases and no new deaths from the previous day.