Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Less than 100 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Cone Health hospitals

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 1,374 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 15,417 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 7.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 66,883 cases (12,451 cases per 100,000 residents) and 860 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,138 active cases of COVID-19 and 65,967 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 852 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 87 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 62,976 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 26,034 total cases (15,358 cases per 100,000 residents) and 332 deaths; Davidson County with 25,478 cases (15,201 cases per 100,000 residents) and 300 deaths; Forsyth County with 51,051 total cases (13,354 cases per 100,000 residents) and 546 deaths; Randolph County with 21,480 total cases (14,951 cases per 100,000 residents) and 305 deaths; and Rockingham County had 11,841 total cases (13,011 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 92 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 83% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 17,575 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,896 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 44 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, 315,029 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 296,731 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.46 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 44.85 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 16,989 from the day before. The CDC also reported 150 new deaths nationally on Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 723,205.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.