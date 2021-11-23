Tuesday's COVID-19 update: More than 1,100 hospitalized in North Carolina

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cone Health: There were 55 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 84% of its intensive care unit capacity. Of those 55 patients, 45 are unvaccinated and 10 are fully vaccinated, Cone said. All 10 of the COVID-19 patients in the ICU and all six of the COVID-19 patients on a vent are unvaccinated, the hospital system said.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 18,642 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,112 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. Based on the latest national data (through Sept. 25), the cumulative COVID-19-associated hospitalization rate for adults 18 and over was about 9 times higher in unvaccinated people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, 325,392 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 303,297 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.86 million doses have been administered in that same time.