Tuesday's COVID-19 update: More than 1,100 hospitalized in North Carolina

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 1,289 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 16,270 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 7.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 70,072 cases (13,045 cases per 100,000 residents) and 915 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,208 active cases of COVID-19 and 69,205 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 893 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 54 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 67,075 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 27,197 total cases (16,045 cases per 100,000 residents) and 349 deaths; Davidson County with 26,603 cases (15,872 cases per 100,000 residents) and 314 deaths; Forsyth County with 53,520 total cases (14,000 cases per 100,000 residents) and 578 deaths; Randolph County with 23,459 total cases (15,633 cases per 100,000 residents) and 325 deaths; and Rockingham County had 12,767 total cases (14,028 cases per 100,000 residents) and 215 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 55 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 84% of its intensive care unit capacity. Of those 55 patients, 45 are unvaccinated and 10 are fully vaccinated, Cone said. All 10 of the COVID-19 patients in the ICU and all six of the COVID-19 patients on a vent are unvaccinated, the hospital system said.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 18,642 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,112 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. Based on the latest national data (through Sept. 25), the cumulative COVID-19-associated hospitalization rate for adults 18 and over was about 9 times higher in unvaccinated people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, 325,392 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 303,297 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.86 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded about 47.65 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 29,286 from the day before. The CDC also reported 94 new deaths nationally on Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 770,890.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.