Tuesday's COVID-19 update: N.C. tops grim milestone with more than 5,000 total COVID-19 deaths

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 3,100 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday — 681 more than the prior day — to raise the state's cumulative total to 342,294. State health officials on Tuesday said 6.5 percent of the 37,499 tests conducted Sunday were positive — the lowest rate since Nov. 7.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, there were 217 new cases and three new deaths reported in Guilford County since Monday. That brings Guilford's total to 15,702 cases (292 cases per 10,000 residents) and 230 deaths.