Tuesday's COVID-19 update: N.C. tops grim milestone with more than 5,000 total COVID-19 deaths

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 3,100 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday — 681 more than the prior day — to raise the state's cumulative total to 342,294. State health officials on Tuesday said 6.5 percent of the 37,499 tests conducted Sunday were positive — the lowest rate since Nov. 7.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, there were 217 new cases and three new deaths reported in Guilford County since Monday. That brings Guilford's total to 15,702 cases (292 cases per 10,000 residents) and 230 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 1,384 active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday and 14,312 cumulative cases since early March. The county health department has verified 219 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 152 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized, and 890 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic begin. The health department said 12,361 county residents have recovered from the illness. The health department's website has not yet been updated Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 6,739 total cases (398 cases per 10,000 residents) and 96 deaths; Davidson County with 4,974 total cases (297 cases per 10,000 residents) and 51 deaths; Forsyth County with 12,394 total cases (324 cases per 10,000 residents) and 158 deaths; Randolph County with 5,088 total cases (354 cases per 10,000 residents) and 77 deaths; and Rockingham County had 2,885 total cases (317 cases per 10,000 residents) and 22 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 5,074 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday. That's a one-day increase of 95 new deaths.
N.C. hospitalizations: A record 1,724 people are hospitalized as of Monday across North Carolina for treatment of COVID-19, according to state health officials, based on reports from 97 percent of the state's hospitals. The number of hospitalizations increased by 121 in one day and 223 over the past week.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 12.2 million cumulative cases COVID-19 as of mid-day Monday. New cases increased by nearly 148,000 in one day. The CDC also reported 882 new deaths on Monday and 10,496 deaths over the previous seven days to bring the U.S. pandemic total to nearly 256,000.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.