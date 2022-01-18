Tuesday's COVID-19 update: NC hits 20K deaths connected to COVID, state data shows

The latest COVID-19 case numbers in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 31,902 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 60,127 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 33.3% were positive. However, DHHS said case and test data reported on Tuesday is higher because it includes data from Dec. 31 through Friday that had not previously been submitted.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 96,669 cases and 975 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 12,801 active cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 1,274 additional cases reported since Thursday. The county health department has verified 957 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 262 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The county has had 89,676 cumulative cases and 75,917 county residents have recovered from the illness. This information is expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 38,683 total cases (22,821 cases per 100,000 residents) and 377 deaths; Davidson County with 35,561 cases (21,217 cases per 100,000 residents) and 357 deaths; Forsyth County with 76,196 total cases (19,931 cases per 100,000 residents) and 645 deaths; Randolph County with 29,026 total cases (20,204 cases per 100,000 residents) and 356 deaths; and Rockingham County had 17,969 total cases (19,744 cases per 100,000 residents) and 229 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 251 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Tuesday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital is at 87% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 20,000 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 4,630 patients hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 163 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, 338,508 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 317,570 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 59% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 64.28 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Friday. There were 875,915 new cases reported Friday. The CDC also reported 1,962 new deaths nationally on Friday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 844,841. This information is expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.