Tuesday's COVID-19 update: NC hits 20K deaths connected to COVID, state data shows

The latest COVID-19 case numbers in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 31,902 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 60,127 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 33.3% were positive. However, DHHS said case and test data reported on Tuesday is higher because it includes data from Dec. 31 through Friday that had not previously been submitted.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 96,669 cases and 975 deaths.