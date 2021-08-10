Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Nearly 3,000 new cases reported and 14% of tests coming back positive

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 2,985 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,089,923. There were a total of 16,006 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 14% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 51,329 cases (955.5 cases per 10,000 residents) and 738 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,891 active cases of COVID-19 and 50,510 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 731 deaths related to COVID-19. The health department said 47,887 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 19,945 total cases (1,176.6 cases per 10,000 residents) and 289 deaths; Davidson County with 18,089 cases (1,079.2 cases per 10,000 residents) and 206 deaths; Forsyth County with 39,045 total cases (1,021.3 cases per 10,000 residents) and 435 deaths; Randolph County with 16,145 total cases (1,123.8 cases per 10,000 residents) and 238 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,561 total cases (940.7 cases per 10,000 residents) and 179 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 74 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 66% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,768 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 2,179 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 173 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 288,469 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 268,258 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 9.98 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 35.99 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 92,631 from the day before. The CDC also reported 449 new deaths nationally on Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 615,778. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.