Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Nearly 3,000 new cases reported and 14% of tests coming back positive

Cone Health: There were 74 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 66% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,768 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 2,179 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 173 more than on Sunday.

Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 288,469 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 268,258 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 9.98 million doses have been administered in that same time.