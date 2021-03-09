Tuesday's COVID-19 update: New cases drop below 1,000 as number of fully vaccinated tops 1.1 million

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 997 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 875,903. There were a total of 12,658 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 5.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 40,661 cases (757 cases per 10,000 residents) and 559 deaths. That's an increase of 56 cases since Monday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,134 active cases of COVID-19 and 39,598 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 518 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 61 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,247 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 37,945 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 16,020 total cases (945 cases per 10,000 residents) and 231 deaths; Davidson County with 14,795 cases (883 cases per 10,000 residents) and 168 deaths; Forsyth County with 32,342 total cases (846 cases per 10,000 residents) and 350 deaths; Randolph County with 13,581 total cases (945 cases per 10,000 residents) and 205 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,918 total cases (760 cases per 10,000 residents) and 61 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 65 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker, four fewer than Monday. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 74% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 11,552 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 17 from Monday's report.
Demand is high and supply is low, so vaccination appointments often fill up quickly. Officials recommend to check back often.
Some sites offer testing on an almost daily basis. Others offer testing on a temporary basis. Check back for updated clinic sites.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,147 people were hospitalized Monday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 21 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, the most recent data available, 80,379 first doses and 45,578 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, about 2.93 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 28.94 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 124,338 from Monday. The CDC also reported 845 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 524,695.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.