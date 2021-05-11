Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Only 16 new cases documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 699 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 984,950. There were a total of 10,289 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 5.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 47,192 cases (879 cases per 10,000 residents) and 701 deaths. That's an increase of 16 cases since Monday's report and one new death.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,035 active cases of COVID-19 and 45,864 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 707 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 40 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,284 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 44,121 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 18,056 total cases (1,065 cases per 10,000 residents) and 276 deaths; Davidson County with 16,519 cases (986 cases per 10,000 residents) and 185 deaths; Forsyth County with 35,738 total cases (935 cases per 10,000 residents) and 375 deaths; Randolph County with 14,999 total cases (1,044 cases per 10,000 residents) and 227 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,569 total cases (832 cases per 10,000 residents) and 108 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 48 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, two more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 71% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,801 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 11 from Monday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 968 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 17 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, the most recent data available, 185,942 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 168,470 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 7.64 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 32.54 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 24,080 from the day before. The CDC also reported 280 new deaths nationally Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 578,945. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
