Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Only 5 new cases documented in Guilford, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from the CDC and Guilford County:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 272 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,009,198. There were a total of 6,816 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 2.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,473 cases (902 cases per 10,000 residents) and 720 deaths. That's an increase of five cases since Monday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 289 active cases of COVID-19 and 47,317 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 711 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 13 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,290 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 46,316 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 18,940 total cases (1,117 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 16,972 cases (1,013 cases per 10,000 residents) and 196 deaths; Forsyth County with 36,839 total cases (964 cases per 10,000 residents) and 406 deaths; Randolph County with 15,288 total cases (1,064 cases per 10,000 residents) and 231 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,033 total cases (883 cases per 10,000 residents) and 136 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 20 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, the same number as the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 70% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,296 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of four from Monday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 510 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 30 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, the most recent data available, 253,727 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 236,467 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 8.58 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 33.3 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 7,856 from the day before. The CDC also reported 219 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 597,594.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
