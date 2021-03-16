Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Over 100,000 first doses have been administered in Guilford County, according to state

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 1,093 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 887,311. There were a total of 11,406 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 6.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 41,221 cases (767 cases per 10,000 residents) and 567 deaths. That's an increase of 53 cases since Monday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,084 active cases of COVID-19 and 40,062 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 525 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 60 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,249 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 38,452 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 16,256 total cases (959 cases per 10,000 residents) and 237 deaths; Davidson County with 14,947 cases (892 cases per 10,000 residents) and 177 deaths; Forsyth County with 32,683 total cases (855 cases per 10,000 residents) and 357 deaths; Randolph County with 13,824 total cases (962 cases per 10,000 residents) and 207 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,977 total cases (767 cases per 10,000 residents) and 67 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 62 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, one more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 74% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 11,722 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 13 from Monday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,021 people were hospitalized Monday, according to state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 45 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, the most recent data available, 103,330 first doses and 54,548 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, about 3.4 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 29.26 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 40,428 from Friday. The CDC also reported 589 new deaths nationally Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 532,355. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
