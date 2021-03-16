Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Over 100,000 first doses have been administered in Guilford County, according to state

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 1,093 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 887,311. There were a total of 11,406 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 6.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 41,221 cases (767 cases per 10,000 residents) and 567 deaths. That's an increase of 53 cases since Monday's report and no new deaths.