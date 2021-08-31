Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Over 3,600 people hospitalized statewide

Cone Health: There were 137 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 92% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 14,468 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,612 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 103 more more than on Sunday.

Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 301,926 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 279,808 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.51 million doses have been administered in that same time.