Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Over 3,600 people hospitalized statewide

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 5,351 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 26,543 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 14.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 56,018 cases and 772 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,321 active cases of COVID-19 and 55,034 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 742 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 160 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 50,970 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 21,733 total cases and 294 deaths; Davidson County with 20,399 cases and 213 deaths; Forsyth County with 43,059 total cases and 457 deaths; Randolph County with 17,532 total cases and 256 deaths; and Rockingham County had 9,478 total cases and 190 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 137 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 92% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 14,468 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,612 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 103 more more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 301,926 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 279,808 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.51 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 38.85 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 42,329 from the day before. The CDC also reported 231 new deaths nationally on Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 636,015.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
