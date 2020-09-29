Tuesday's COVID-19 update: State reports 1 new death in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 889 new cases as of 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, for a cumulative total of 209,137. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 13,346 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 54 additional cases reported Tuesday and one new death. That brings the case total to 8,689 (163 cases per 10,000 residents), with 181 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, there have been 8,649 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 171 verified deaths. That's a decrease of 17 cases due to non-Guilford County cases being transferred to the appropriate home county and no new deaths since Monday. Since early March, the health department said, 675 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 5,111 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County had 3,962 cases (238 cases per 10,000 residents) and 54 deaths; Davidson County had 2,797 cases (168 cases per 10,000 residents) and 37 deaths; Forsyth County had 7,067 cases (186 cases per 10,000 residents) and 103 deaths; Randolph County had 2,863 cases (200 cases per 10,000 residents) and 54 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,286 cases (142 cases per 10,000 residents) and 14 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,494 state residents have died. That's 49 more than Monday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 950 people were hospitalized Monday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 53 more than Sunday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 7.12 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. That's 33,891 more cases than Monday's total. There have been 304,696 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 204,598 as of Tuesday, a one-day increase of 270 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
