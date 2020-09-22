Tuesday's COVID-19 update: State reports 15 new cases in Guilford

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,168 new cases as of noon Tuesday, for a cumulative total of 195,549. There were 14,029 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 5.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 15 additional cases reported Tuesday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 8,209 (154 cases per 10,000 residents), with 176 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Monday, there have been 8,194 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 168 verified deaths. That's an increase of 194 cases and no new deaths since Friday. Since early March, the health department said, 647 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 4,750 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County had 3,771 cases (227 cases per 10,000 residents) and 54 deaths; Davidson County had 2,638 cases (158 cases per 10,000 residents) and 34 deaths; Forsyth County had 6,850 cases (181 cases per 10,000 residents) and 95 deaths; Randolph County had 2,687 cases (187 cases per 10,000 residents) and 51 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,168 cases (129 cases per 10,000 residents) and 14 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,286 state residents have died. That's 39 more than Monday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 96% of hospitals reporting, 905 people were hospitalized Sunday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 20 more than Monday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded about 6.78 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. That's 37,417 more than Sunday's total. There have been 283,358 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 199,024 as of Monday, a one-day increase of 270 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
