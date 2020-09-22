Tuesday's COVID-19 update: State reports 15 new cases in Guilford

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.

Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,168 new cases as of noon Tuesday, for a cumulative total of 195,549. There were 14,029 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 5.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to state health officials, there were 15 additional cases reported Tuesday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 8,209 (154 cases per 10,000 residents), with 176 deaths.