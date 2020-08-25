The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with afternoon updates from Guilford County and the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,345 new cases as of 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 157,741. There were 8,467 tests completed on Tuesday. On Monday, 7.4% of tests returned were positive. Over 2.1 million tests have been completed since the pandemic began, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 52 more coronavirus cases reported Tuesday and no new deaths. So far in the county, 6,479 residents have become infected, a rate of 121 cases per 10,000 residents, and 163 people have died.
• As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the latest data available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 6,378 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 156 deaths, an increase of 14 cases and no new deaths since Monday. Since early March, the health department said, 582 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 3,735 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows in Alamance County there are 2,931 cases (176 per 10,000 residents) and 44 deaths; in Davidson County, 2,060 cases (124 per 10,000 residents) and 32 deaths; in Forsyth County, 5,915 cases (156 cases per 10,000 residents) and 69 deaths; in Randolph County, 2,332 cases (163 cases per 10,000 residents) and 43 deaths; and in Rockingham County, 713 cases (79 cases per 10,000 residents) and seven deaths.
N.C. deaths: According to the latest state figures, as of Tuesday, 2,570 state residents have died from COVID-19 or its related symptoms. That's 35 more than Monday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 92% of hospitals reporting, 1,000 people were hospitalized on Monday because of the coronavirus. That's 102 more than Sunday, according to the latest data available.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 5.71 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 33,076 since Monday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 176,617 as of Tuesday, a one-day increase of 394 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
