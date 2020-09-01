The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,111 new cases as of 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, for a cumulative total of 169,424. There were 11,834 tests completed Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 6.7% were positive.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 106 additional cases reported Tuesday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 6,967 (129 cases per 10,000 residents), with 170 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Monday, there have been 6,527 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 159 verified deaths. That's an increase of 227 cases and no new deaths since Friday. Since early March, the health department said, 592 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 3,912 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County had 3,243 cases (195 cases per 10,000 residents) and 46 deaths; Davidson County had 2,203 cases (132 cases per 10,000 residents) and 32 deaths; Forsyth County had 6,220 cases (164 cases per 10,000 residents) and 76 deaths; Randolph County had 2,431 cases (170 cases per 10,000 residents) and 44 deaths; and Rockingham County had 846 cases (93 cases per 10,000 residents) and eight deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 2,741 state residents have died. That's 39 more than Monday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 92% of hospitals reporting, 946 people were hospitalized Monday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 23 more than Sunday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 5.97 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. There have been 289,865 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 182,622 as of Monday, a one-day increase of 473 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
