Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, 1,097 people hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 1,243 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 15,509 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 5.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 68,852 cases (12,817 cases per 100,000 residents) and 894 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,231 active cases of COVID-19 and 67,966 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 879 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 46 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 65,855 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 26,692 total cases (15,747 cases per 100,000 residents) and 348 deaths; Davidson County with 26,083 cases (15,562 cases per 100,000 residents) and 312 deaths; Forsyth County with 52,396 total cases (13,706 cases per 100,000 residents) and 570 deaths; Randolph County with 22,136 total cases (15,408 cases per 100,000 residents) and 318 deaths; and Rockingham County had 12,447 total cases (13,677 cases per 100,000 residents) and 203 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 56 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 81% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 18,336 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,097 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 57 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, 319,125 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 301,172 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.66 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 46.4 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 22,475 from the day before. The CDC also reported 129 new deaths nationally on Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 752,196.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
