Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, 1,097 people hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 1,243 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 15,509 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 5.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 68,852 cases (12,817 cases per 100,000 residents) and 894 deaths.

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,231 active cases of COVID-19 and 67,966 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 879 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 46 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 65,855 county residents have recovered from the illness.