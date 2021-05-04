Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, 12,700 total deaths recorded since beginning of pandemic

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 981 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 975,300. There were a total of 11,357 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 6.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 46,750 cases (870 cases per 10,000 residents) and 696 deaths. That's an increase of 45 cases since Monday's report and one new death.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,350 active cases of COVID-19 and 45,294 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 640 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 39 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,283 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 43,303 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 17,870 total cases (1,054 cases per 10,000 residents) and 265 deaths; Davidson County with 16,317 cases (974 cases per 10,000 residents) and 185 deaths; Forsyth County with 35,450 total cases (927 cases per 10,000 residents) and 374 deaths; Randolph County with 14,908 total cases (1,038 cases per 10,000 residents) and 225 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,446 total cases (818 cases per 10,000 residents) and 106 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 53 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, the same number as the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 71% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,700 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of nine from Monday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,050 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals That's 43 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, the most recent data available, 183,280 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 158,943 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 7.33 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 32.2 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 32,452 from the day before. The CDC also reported 423 new deaths nationally Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 574,220. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.