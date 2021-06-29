Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, 384 people hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 274 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,013,481. There were a total of 6,755 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 2.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,702 cases (907 cases per 10,000 residents) and 721 deaths. That's an increase of 23 cases since Monday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 322 active cases of COVID-19 and 47,634 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 711 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 13 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,292 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 46,600 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 19,028 total cases (1,123 cases per 10,000 residents) and 289 deaths; Davidson County with 17,026 cases (1,016 cases per 10,000 residents) and 197 deaths; Forsyth County with 37,024 total cases (968 cases per 10,000 residents) and 420 deaths; Randolph County with 15,341 total cases (1,068 cases per 10,000 residents) and 231 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,099 total cases (890 cases per 10,000 residents) and 155 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 9 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, four fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 69% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,424 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of four from Monday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 384 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 16 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, the most recent data available, 259,454 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 244,883 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 8.86 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 33.45 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 4,716 from the day before. The CDC also reported 111 new deaths nationally Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 601,506. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.