Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, 469 people hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County and the CDC:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 540 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,019,838. There were a total of 8,003 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 5.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,875 cases (910 cases per 10,000 residents) and 726 deaths. That's an increase of 16 cases since Monday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 257 active cases of COVID-19 and 47,924 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 711 deaths related to COVID-19. 1,293 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 46,955 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 19,108 total cases (1,127 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 17,065 cases (1,018 cases per 10,000 residents) and 200 deaths; Forsyth County with 37,127 total cases (971 cases per 10,000 residents) and 427 deaths; Randolph County with 15,406 total cases (1,072 cases per 10,000 residents) and 231 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,153 total cases (896 cases per 10,000 residents) and 166 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 10 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, two fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 70% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,503 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, four more than Monday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 469 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 21 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, 263,771 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 249,412 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 9.44 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 33.72 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. New cases increased by 20,473 from the day before. The CDC also reported 212 new deaths nationally Tuesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 605,140.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
