Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, 568 people remain hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 299 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,006,265. There were a total of 8,027 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,397 cases (901 cases per 10,000 residents) and 715 deaths. That's an increase of four cases since Monday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 467 active cases of COVID-19 and 47,191 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 711 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 20 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,289 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 46,012 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 18,881 total cases (1,114 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 16,951 cases (1,011 cases per 10,000 residents) and 193 deaths; Forsyth County with 36,697 total cases (960 cases per 10,000 residents) and 401 deaths; Randolph County with 15,239 total cases (1,061 cases per 10,000 residents) and 231 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,830 total cases (860 cases per 10,000 residents) and 135 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 24 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, two more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 81% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,212 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 13 from Monday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 568 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 22 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, the most recent data available, 250,868 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 228,406 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 8.43 million doses have been administered in that same time. These numbers are expected to be updated today.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 33.19 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 10,150 from the day before. The CDC also reported 225 new deaths nationally Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 594,802. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
