Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, 820 people hospitalized with COVID-19

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 622 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 992,578. There were a total of 9,414 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 47,783 cases (890 cases per 10,000 residents) and 703 deaths. That's an increase of 39 cases since Monday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,038 active cases of COVID-19 and 46,400 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 710 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 30 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,285 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 44,651 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 18,344 total cases (1,082 cases per 10,000 residents) and 279 deaths; Davidson County with 16,693 cases (996 cases per 10,000 residents) and 187 deaths; Forsyth County with 36,003 total cases (942 cases per 10,000 residents) and 377 deaths; Randolph County with 15,077 total cases (1,049 cases per 10,000 residents) and 229 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,687 total cases (845 cases per 10,000 residents) and 110 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 42 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, the same number as the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 72% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,911 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 20 from Monday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 820 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's four more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, the most recent data available, 189,473 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 174,124 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 7.88 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 32.75 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 28,692 from the day before. The CDC also reported 415 new deaths nationally Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 582,769. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.