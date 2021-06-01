Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, hospitalizations drop to 602, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 268 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,003,243. There were a total of 7,991 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 3.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,266 cases (899 cases per 10,000 residents) and 711 deaths. That's an increase of 109 cases since Friday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 645 active cases of COVID-19 and 46,923 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 710 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 28 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,287 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 45,567 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 18,830 total cases (1,111 cases per 10,000 residents) and 287 deaths; Davidson County with 16,890 cases (1,008 cases per 10,000 residents) and 193 deaths; Forsyth County with 36,613 total cases (958 cases per 10,000 residents) and 388 deaths; Randolph County with 15,184 total cases (1,057 cases per 10,000 residents) and 230 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,775 total cases (854 cases per 10,000 residents) and 121 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 29 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, two more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 70% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,078 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 23 from Friday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 602 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That's 52 fewer than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, the most recent data available, 248,125 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 224,003 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 8.29 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 33 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. New cases increased by 22,138 from the day before. The CDC also reported 615 new deaths nationally Friday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 590,212. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
