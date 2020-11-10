Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide hospitalizations jump to 1,230

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,582 new cases as of 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. The cumulative total is 297,442. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 25,590 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 7.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 138 new cases reported Tuesday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 13,170 (245 cases per 10,000 residents), with 215 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there have been 12,616 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 207 verified deaths as of Monday. That's an increase of 248 new cases since Friday and no new deaths. Since early March, the health department said, 827 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 10,641 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County had 5,769 cases (340 cases per 10,000 residents) and 93 deaths; Davidson County had 4,203 cases (251 cases per 10,000 residents) and 48 deaths; Forsyth County had 10,156 (266 cases per 10,000 residents) and 137 deaths; Randolph County had 4,375 cases (305 cases per 10,000 residents) and 71 deaths; and Rockingham County had 2,426 cases (267 cases per 10,000 residents) and 19 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 4,660 state residents have died. That's 45 more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 96% of hospitals reporting, 1,230 people were hospitalized Monday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 61 more than on Sunday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 9.91 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. That's 105,142 more cases than Sunday's total. There have been 764,280 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 237,037 as of Monday, a one-day increase of 490 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
