Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, hospitalizations rose slightly to 3,464

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 4,381 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 27,254 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 11% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 61,326 cases (11,230 cases per 100,000 residents) and 815 deaths.

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,588 active cases of COVID-19 and 60,585 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 801 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 147 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 56,195 county residents have recovered from the illness.

