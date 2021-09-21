Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, hospitalizations rose slightly to 3,464

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Tuesday's data shows 4,381 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 27,254 tests completed on Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 11% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 61,326 cases (11,230 cases per 100,000 residents) and 815 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,588 active cases of COVID-19 and 60,585 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 801 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 147 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 56,195 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 24,030 total cases (14,176 cases per 100,000 residents) and 309 deaths; Davidson County with 23,647 cases (14,108 cases per 100,000 residents) and 253 deaths; Forsyth County with 47,457 total cases (12,414 cases per 100,000 residents) and 489 deaths; Randolph County with 19,529 total cases (13,593 cases per 100,000 residents) and 275 deaths; and Rockingham County had 10,657 total cases (11,710 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 153 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Tuesday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 89% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 15,811 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,464 people hospitalized on Monday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 11 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Tuesday, 311,947 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 291,896 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 11 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 42.03 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 28,741 from the day before. The CDC also reported 225 new deaths nationally on Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 672,738.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.