Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, hospitalizations top 3,000 for first time

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: The state recorded 5,255 new cases on Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 488,902. There were a total of 33,424 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 11.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 22,437 cases (418 cases per 10,000 residents) and 294 deaths. That's an increase of 283 cases and one new death from the day before.