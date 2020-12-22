Tuesday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, hospitalizations top 3,000 for first time

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: The state recorded 5,255 new cases on Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 488,902. There were a total of 33,424 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 11.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Tuesday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 22,437 cases (418 cases per 10,000 residents) and 294 deaths. That's an increase of 283 cases and one new death from the day before.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 3,537 active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon and 20,495 cumulative cases. The county health department has verified 289 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 202 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,085 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 16,667 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Tuesday's state data shows Alamance County with 9,456 total cases (558 cases per 10,000 residents) and 116 deaths; Davidson County with 7,677 total cases (458 cases per 10,000 residents) and 74 deaths; Forsyth County with 18,770 total cases (491 cases per 10,000 residents) and 207 deaths; Randolph County with 7,300 total cases (508 cases per 10,000 residents) and 114 deaths; and Rockingham County had 4,072 total cases (447 cases per 10,000 residents) and 25 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 6,291 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 51 from what was previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: Hospitalizations topped 3,000 for the first time, with 3,001 people hospitalized statewide Monday for treatment of COVID-19, according to state health officials, based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. The number of hospitalizations increased by 184 from the previous day.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 18 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 197,616 since Sunday's report. The CDC also reported 1,584 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 316,844.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.